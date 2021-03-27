Live

Watch CBSN Live

New study on T-Dap vaccine during pregnancy

New research suggests that giving the T-Dap vaccine to pregnant women does not appear to increase the risk of a premature delivery. Also, new data on hospice care. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.