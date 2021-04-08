New study finds one-third of COVID survivors suffer mental health and neurological disorders A new study finds that one in three COVID-19 survivors suffer from mental health or neurological disorders like anxiety and dementia six months after their infection. This is causing concern that there will be a new wave of neurological problems post-COVID. Ian Lee spoke to one man that experienced severe paranoia after having COVID-19. Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss these findings.