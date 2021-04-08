Live

Watch CBSN Live

New study finds one-third of COVID survivors suffer mental health and neurological disorders

A new study finds that one in three COVID-19 survivors suffer from mental health or neurological disorders like anxiety and dementia six months after their infection. This is causing concern that there will be a new wave of neurological problems post-COVID. Ian Lee spoke to one man that experienced severe paranoia after having COVID-19. Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss these findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.