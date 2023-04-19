Watch CBS News

New study finds mRNA vaccine helps battle against melanoma

Researchers have been experimenting with mRNA for decades as a potential weapon against cancer, but they haven't had much luck -- until now. In a new study, scientists tested two groups of melanoma patients. They found nearly 79% of patients had no recurrence after 18 months when given a personalized mRNA treatment in addition to the immunotherapy treatment Keytruda. That number was just over 62% for those who only received the immunotherapy. Dr. Ryan Sullivan, associate director of the melanoma program at Mass General Hospital Cancer Center and a co-author of this new study, joined CBS News to talk about it.
