New study uncovers differences in care for extremely preterm infants A new report reveals the increased success doctors are having with the early intervention for babies born preterm, but shows there are differences in which kinds of care the most premature babies of various ethnicities get. Dr. Kartik Venkatesh, a high-risk obstetrician and perinatal epidemiologist at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, joins CBS News to discuss the finding of the report, which he co-authored.