Live

Watch CBSN Live

New stem cell surgery for dogs

Three dogs were on the operating table for a procedure, the first of its kind in north Alabama. Arthritis plagues many, but the arrival of new technology in could change lives. Doctors are using stem cells to rehabilitate the animals’ joints.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.