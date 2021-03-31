Live

Watch CBSN Live

New space capsules can hold 4 astronauts

NASA is performing its second of three spacewalks at the International Space Station. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano and John Dickerson with more on walking in zero gravity.
