New social video platform for 8 second videos

Six seconds too short? 15 seconds too long? A new app "Ocho" tries to find the perfect balance with 8 second videos. CNET Senior Editor Jeff Bakalar joins "CBSN" to discuss how this new app will differentiate from Vine and Instagram.
