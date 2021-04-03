New snoop-proof email service

Live

A new start-up email service is promising to keep all of your messages private. Created by scientists in the U.S. and Switzerland, ProtonMail encrypts emails so only the intended recipient -- and not third parties or the government -- can see them.
