New series "Year Million" aims to predict the future of humanity National Geographic is bringing together the brightest minds in science, technology and science fiction for a glimpse into what awaits humanity in the years to come. The predictions are showcased in a new six-part series "Year Million." Executive producer David O'Connor and CBS News science contributor Dr. Michio Kaku join "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss some of the series' jaw-dropping projections.