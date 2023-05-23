Watch CBS News

New search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal

New information has led police to scour the area around a reservoir in Portugal for the remains of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared from a resort in 2007. CBS News' Tina Kraus has the latest information.
