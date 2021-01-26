New safety requirements for microwaves aim to keep young kids from grabbing hot food

Download The CBS News App
Dr. Birx Interview
Biden's First 100 Days
Coronavirus Crisis
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Stimulus Checks
Live Updates: Senate will convene as a court of impeachment
Watch Live: White House press secretary Jen Psaki briefs press
Two Virginia police officers fired over Capitol riot
"Historic snow" shuts some Midwest COVID testing sites
Trump opens "Office of the Former President" in Florida
Watch Live: Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 response
Alabama tornado kills at least one, injures dozens
Watch Live: Biden outlines racial equity agenda, signs executive actions
Iran says American dual-national sentenced to prison for spying
Watch Live: Biden outlines racial equity agenda and signs executive actions
Coverage of the new administration
Senate confirms Janet Yellen as new treasury secretary
Biden: Any American who wants vaccine can get one "this spring"
Harriet Tubman on the $20? Treasury to move forward with effort
Biden orders government to buy from U.S. manufacturers
Biden revokes Trump's transgender military ban
Biden reinstating COVID-19 restrictions for overseas travelers
Bipartisan group of senators meet with White House on COVID plan
