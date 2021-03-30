Live

New rules for edible marijuana companies

Edible marijuana in forms like chocolate and candy is popular in Colorado. Now, the state is restricting the amount of THC, the drug's active ingredient, that can go into edible varieties of the drug. Barry Petersen reports.
