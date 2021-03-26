Live

Watch CBSN Live

New research shows benefit of cows' milk for kids

Canadian researchers say that children who drink milk other than cows milk are more likely to be deficient in vitamin D. Also, new research on the effects of living with a smoker. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
