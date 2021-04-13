New report suggests ways to revolutionize college admissions Administrators from top colleges and universities are endorsing a report from the Harvard Graduate School of Education that could fundamentally change the college admission process. “Turning the Tide” examines the college application system and offers specific improvements. New York Times columnist Frank Bruni, author of "Where You Go Is Not Who You'll Be: An Antidote to the College Admissions Mania," joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the growing concern.