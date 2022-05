New report shows traffic deaths climbed to 16-year high in 2021 Early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicate that traffic fatalities in the U.S. rose to its highest level since 2005 last year. Officials reported over 4,000 more traffic deaths in 2021 than in 2020 -- a 10.5% increase. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen break down these alarming statistics with CBS News transportation correspondent Errol Barnett.