New report reveals minority patients underrepresented in 4 out 5 U.S. hospitals A new U.S. News and World Report finds that minorities are underrepresented in roughly 4 out of 5 U.S. hospitals among insured patients who had access to common elective services. U.S. Former Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins “CBS This Morning” to break down why this is happening and what can be done about it.