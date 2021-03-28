Live

New report outlines dangers of mixing painkillers

The report finds almost 60 percent of Americans who take opioid painkillers combine them with other prescriptions medications. That is a potentially deadly combinations. Dr. Holly Phillips joins "CBS This Morning" to explain the risks.
