New questions raised about Germanwings' co-pilot's motives The search for human remains and evidence continues at the crash site on a mountainside in the French Alps. All 150 people aboard Germanwings Flight 9525 were killed in the crash. It is now clear that this was a deliberate act by the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, and there are some indications of possible motives. Allen Pizzey reports from Lubitz's hometown of Montabaur, Germany.