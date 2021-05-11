Live

Watch CBSN Live

New questions emerge in Florida school shooting

There are new questions about the law enforcement response to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A 19-year-old former student is accused of killing 17 people with an AR-15 rifle he purchased legally. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.