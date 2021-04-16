New push to ban Congress members from asking for money On Sunday's "60 Minutes," Norah O'Donnell took us inside the fundraising practices of sitting members of Congress. Many say they feel pressured to spend hours every day cold-calling donors for campaign contributions. Florida Republican Congressman David Jolly, who introduced legislation in January that would make it illegal for federal officials to directly solicit campaign funds, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he thinks the obligations cheat tax payers.