Political ad uses AI to imitate Trump's voice, Manchin flirts with 3rd party run West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, is attracting speculation about a third-party run for president. Meanwhile, on the Republican side, a controversial ad in Iowa is using artificial intelligence to mimic Donald Trump's voice. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political director Fin Gómez have the latest on the 2024 race for the White House.