New plan to cap Porter Ranch gas leak amid lawsuits There may be some good news at last for residents of a Southern California neighborhood who were forced from their homes by a huge natural gas leak. Since October, more than 80,000 tons of methane, the key ingredient to natural gas, has swept into the air near the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. The gas company says that leak may finally be capped sometime this month, but residents remain very much on edge. Mireya Villarreal reports.