New Orleans musicians find creative ways to keep playing New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. All major concerts have been canceled, and the streets are no longer buzzing with the musical sounds the city is known for. The artists of New Orleans have found a way to continue entertaining audiences with live streamed online concerts, some right outside of their homes in the driveway and others playing to empty streets from balconies. Mireya Villarreal speaks to some of these musicians about their creative new performances.