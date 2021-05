New Orleans mayor: Confederate symbols testament to "false narrative of history" In our continuing series, American Voices, we take a look at the debate over Confederate monuments. It's a national issue playing out on the local level. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu made headlines this year after removing Confederate statues in his city. Landrieu, also president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he decided to take action.