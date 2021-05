New mental health initiative will offer support to migrant farmworkers via Zoom A majority of farmworkers in the U.S. were not born in America and many are undocumented with no access to health care. A new mental health initiative hopes to provide support to these essential workers. Activist and actress Eva Longoria Bastón and Mónica Ramírez, founder and president of Justice for Migrant Women, joined CBSN to talk about "Healing Voices."