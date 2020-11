New memoir explores growing up in religious cult: "They strip you of who you are" Patricia Chadwick has been a force in the financial industry for three decades, but as she rose to the upper echelons of that world, she kept one big secret: Chadwick had grown up in a cult led by an excommunicated Catholic priest. In her memoir, "Little Sister," she describes how she overcame being cut off from her family and the outside world. Dana Jacobson sits down with Chadwick to hear her story.