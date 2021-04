New law aims to limit antibiotics in animal feed California is home to the nation's toughest law dealing with antibiotics given to animals that people eat. Gov. Jerry Brown signed the bill Saturday. Eighty percent of the antibiotics used in this country are not taken by humans to fight disease, but to help farm animals grow bigger, faster. That is fueling the rise of antibiotic resistance in people, including the threat from superbugs. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss the impact of the new law.