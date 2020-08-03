Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Tropical Storm Isaias
Judge Esther Salas
Trump On Tennessee Valley Authority
Cyrus Vance Jr.
Apple Fire
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Isaias regains hurricane status ahead of expected landfall in the Carolinas
How to make sure your mail-in vote counts
Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd's final moments
Trump says coronavirus is "receding" even as deaths rise
MLB postpones another series as more players test positive
Microsoft sees $95 billion boost on possible TikTok deal
White House, Democrats continue talks on virus bill amid impasse
Vehicle malfunction sparked Apple Fire in Southern California
Manhattan DA cites "possible criminal activity" at Trump Org
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia — CBS News poll
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
New Jersey teens help seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 has disrupted many lives, but a trio of New Jersey teens saw it as an opportunity to help others — in a different way. Meg Oliver has their story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue