New Jersey preschooler dies from Enterovirus D68

Four-year-old Eli Waller is the first confirmed Enterovirus D68 death in the United States. Vicente Arenas reports from Hamilton Township, New Jersey, where Eli's death has stirred both sadness and fear.
