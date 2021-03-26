Live

Watch CBSN Live

New Jersey library features prominent misprint

The brand new Moorestown Township, N.J. library has a Latin slogan emblazoned on its facade. But the building's designers might have needed to check out a Latin dictionary before phrase was set in stone. CBS Philadelphia has the story.
