Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
Senate to vote on advancing bill protecting abortion access
New details emerge about manhunt for murder suspect and jail official
Inflation slows for the first time in 9 months
Palestinian-American reporter killed covering Israeli raid in West Bank
Trump's candidate loses gubernatorial primary in Nebraska, but his West Virginia pick wins
Arizona man to be executed for university student's 1978 murder
Passenger with "no idea how to fly" lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Migrant families separated by U.S. face elusive quests for reparations
Soldier dies after being attacked by bear on base in Alaska
New inflation figures for April released
The Labor Department released new inflation numbers on Wednesday while farmers are getting hit with upfront costs. It's impacting the supply chain, leaving store shelves empty. Nancy Cordes reports from the White House.
