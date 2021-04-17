New hunting bills threaten Montana's wildlife population A series of new hunting bills could pose a threat to Montana's wildlife population. The greater Yellowstone area is recognized as one of the last untouched ecosystems in the world. However, several new pieces of legislation that are passing through the legislature aim to expand the state's hunting efforts. Laura Lundquist, an environmental reporter for the Missoula Current, joins CBSN to discuss why some critics are calling the bills unethical and a threat to Montana's reputation for preserving and studying wildlife.