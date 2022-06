New housing initiative aims to help boost homeownership in disadvantaged communities Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae are implementing reforms to help individuals from disadvantaged communities become homeowners, and enable more people of color to remain homeowners. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste talk with Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, a national housing and social services reporter for USA Today, about the new initiative and why it's so significant.