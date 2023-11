New high-tech helmets make a difference for deaf or hard-of-hearing football players For the football team at Gallaudet University, the hard knocks of the sport can be even harder. The players, coached by Chuck Goldstein, are all deaf or hard-of-hearing, so the team works uniquely to communicate and play. Recently, they tested high-tech helmets from AT&T that circumvented some of their challenges. Scott MacFarlane reports.