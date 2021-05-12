New Hampshire independents offer opening to potential Trump primary challengers Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, tells CBSN's Tony Dokoupil that the independent vote in New Hampshire's GOP primary could be key to helping a Republican challenger defeat President Trump in 2020. Independents are allowed to vote in party primaries in New Hampshire, and overwhelmingly disapprove of the President, according to polling from New Hampshire's St. Anselm college.