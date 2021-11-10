New Hampshire Governor Sununu to seek reelection, declines run for U.S. Senate Republican Governor Chris Sununu has decided against challenging Democrat Maggie Hassan for her Senate seat and will instead run for a fourth term as New Hampshire governor. Senate Republicans had largely expected Sununu to be their best chance at flipping the chamber in next year's midterms. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss what led to Sununu's decision and what it means for 2022.