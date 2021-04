New guidelines urge less added sugars in kids' diets The American Heart Association Monday issued its first-ever recommendations for added sugar. The guidelines call for a daily limit of less than six teaspoons for children between 2 and 18 years old, and none at all for kids younger than two. Currently, 2 to 19-year-olds in the U.S. consume an average of 19 teaspoons a day. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new push to cut sugar from kids' diets.