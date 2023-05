New guidelines from U.S. panel say breast cancer screenings should start at 40 The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued updated draft breast cancer screening guidelines recommending all women at average risk should start getting screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40, a decade earlier than previous guidelines. CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for Public Health at KFF, Dr. Celine Gounder, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss.