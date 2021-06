New Florida law allows public college students and faculty to be surveyed on political beliefs A new law that will go into effect on July 1 in Florida will allow the state to survey students, faculty and staff at public universities on their political beliefs. Proponents say it will help ensure "intellectual diversity." CBSN Anchor Lana Zak talks with Miami Herald reporter Ana Ceballos about how this law came to be and how people are reacting to it.