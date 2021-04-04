Live

Watch CBSN Live

New film explores Paul Newman's other passions

Paul Newman may best be known as an iconic actor and raising millions for charity, but that wasn’t his real passion. Co-director of a new documentary about Newman’s life Nate Adams joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his life in the fast lane.
