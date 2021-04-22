New filings show how Republican lawmakers raised millions New financial disclosures show Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Florida and Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri raked in millions of dollars of donations in early 2021. ProPublica reporter Isaac Arnsdorf joined CBSN to discuss his reporting that found the politicians use those donations to tout grassroots support while consultants and vendors profit behind the scenes. Since this video aired, CBSN has reached out to both the Hawley and Greene campaigns, but has not yet heard back.