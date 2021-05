New FEMA head on the disasters the organization is managing Tasked with a managing 121 major disasters, including 54 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has deployed 74% of its emergency managers ahead of hurricane, wildfire and tornado season — all while spearheading the nation's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Deanne Criswell, the first woman confirmed to lead the agency, joined CBS News for her first interview on the job.