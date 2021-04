New evidence revealed in D.C. mansion murder, suspect charged Daron Wint, the suspect in the killings of four people at a Washington, D.C., mansion was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday morning. The judge found "probable cause" Monday. There's also new, disturbing information about the deaths of Savvas Savopoulos, his wife, son and housekeeper. Paula Reid reports from Washington, where one of the Savopoulos daughters faced the accused killer in court.