New evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, citing the reports of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. Russian forces are being blamed for new atrocities as troops withdrawing from the area surrounding Kyiv left behind hundreds of bodies in the streets. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports on the disturbing images from Ukraine, and Ukrainian journalist Tomasz Grzywaczewski joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to talk about Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.