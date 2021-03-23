Live

New evidence aspirin prevents certain cancers

New research from London shows taking aspirin can significantly reduce the risk of digestive cancers. Also, nearly 10% of cancer survivors in the U.S. are current smokers. Craig Boswell has some of today's top health stories.
