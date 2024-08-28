New election concerns in Georgia as state election board changes rules to certify 2024 vote There are new concerns about efforts to undermine the 2024 presidential election in the crucial swing state of Georgia. The state's election board recently changed the rules for how the state could certify votes in the 2024 election. In a divided vote earlier this month, the board approved a new rule that empowers local officials in any of Georgia's 159 counties to question the election before they will certify the results. Certification, which is typically a formality, ends the voting process.