New efforts to bring high-speed rail to America High-speed rail has had a difficult time catching on in the U.S. The White House unveiled its vision for new train corridors in 2009, but so far, there has been little progress. Top speed on Amtrak Acela trains only reaches about 150 miles per hour, but now there are high speed rail projects underway in the country that will go 50 miles per hour faster. The people pushing the projects forward believe the idea of high-speed rail in the U.S. has finally turned the corner. Jeff Pegues reports.