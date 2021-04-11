Live

New dog flu strain raises vaccine questions

A new strain of canine influenza that started last spring is spreading fast and proving fatal for some dogs. While there is a vaccine to fight it, the shots are expensive and may not be necessary for all dogs. Marlie Hall has more.
