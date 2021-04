New documentary tracks the fall of Anthony Weiner After a sexting scandal in 2011 cost him his seat in Congress, Anthony Weiner found himself in the same trouble again two years later during his failed bid to become New York City's mayor, only this time he was being tailed by a documentary crew. The result? The award-winning film "Weiner." Directors Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg talk about how they got their up-close look at an imploding political campaign, and why the disgraced politician doesn't want you to see the movie.