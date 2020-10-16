New documentary "Time" showcases one couple's quest for a second chance A new documentary highlights the struggle families endure when a loved one is in prison. More than 2.3 million people are incarcerated in the U.S. The film from Amazon studios, “Time,” is shot in black and white, and focuses on the Richardson family. It chronicles the journey of matriarch Fox Rich, who fights to keep her family together while her husband serves a 60-year prison sentence for armed robbery. Jericka Duncan reports.